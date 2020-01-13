Residential scheme planned for regeneration of Northminster after car park demolition

A residential scheme is being planned for Northminster in Peterborough city centre.

The city council has published a decision notice to go ahead with a “market and residential scheme” for the area, with the city market currently located there.

The Northminster car park

There has been much speculation that housing was a long-term option for the site after the council last year said it was demolishing the multi-storey car park as it was no longer safe to use.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph last September, the council’s executive director for place and economy Steve Cox said: “Housing is a priority, affordable housing, particularly, and that could be an option that comes forward. We would want to take a close look at housing development and the mix of uses on there.”

The decision notice for the Northminster re-development does not explain what the new plans will look like, but the PT understands further details will be released in the next few weeks.

However, the notice does outline that plans are being drawn up by the Peterborough Investment Partnership - a joint venture between the council and the Lucent Strategic Land Fund - which is behind the current regeneration of Fletton Quays at the South Bank.

The notice states: “It is proposed that Peterborough Investment Partnership are charged with obtaining a planning consent for this city centre regeneration scheme. This will use the same tried and tested model that was used to successfully deliver the Fletton Quays development.”

Demolition of the Northminster multi-storey began in November and is expected to last six months.

The car park closed in July after structural engineers said it had reached the end of its life, although a report commissioned by the council revealed that the authority had failed to carry out recommended repairs in previous years.

In response, the council commissioned an internal review to “allow it to better understand the maintenance and monitoring regime in recent years”.