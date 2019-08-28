Reports revealing reasons behind Northminster car park demolition published

Two reports used as justification to demolish Northminster car park have been published by Peterborough City Council.

The authority announced the removal of the multi-storey near the city market last week after it received a second report by structural engineers stating the building had reached the end of its life.

The car park had been closed to vehicles since July 26 due to fears vibrations from cars could cause lumps of concrete to fall from the structure.

Both reports were yesterday (Tuesday) published by the council on its website. The authority also revealed that it had commissioned an internal review to “allow it to better understand the maintenance and monitoring regime in recent years”.

The first report was written by Rolton Group and had gave two potential courses of action.

One was to carry out a “comprehensive, intrusive investigation” to gain a better understanding of the car park structure while carrying out repairs at a cost between £2 and £4 million.

The second was to deem the car park unsafe and to demolish it.

The report argued for the car park to be closed and a second, more detailed, structural inspection to be carried out.

It said the closed car park did not need to be demolished for 12 months if immediate works and regular monitoring was undertaken, while “usage of the

retail, café and ancillary areas could continue for three months or longer.”

Following the analysis the council did close the car park and commissioned a second report, this time from Skanska, which concluded: “It is considered that the structure is beyond economic repair and it is considered highly likely that any further investigations or analysis will only prove that the life of the structure cannot be extended.

“It is therefore recommended that the structure is decommissioned and demolished.”

The council will now demolish the multi-storey and replace with a surface-level car park.

It also said it will work with the owners of the nine retail units on the ground floor of the car park to support them to find alternative retail units and will support a small number of market traders who may need to move temporarily whilst the demolition takes place.

In addition, steps are taking place to re-locate the CCTV control room which is based on the roof of the multi-storey.

The council has also commissioned Rolton to provide weekly monitoring checks on the car park to monitor further significant deterioration in its condition.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said: “This second report has made it absolutely clear that we will need to spend several million pounds to be able to carry out the necessary works to re-open the car park. In doing so, it would not extend the life of the car park beyond 10 to 15 years because of the inherent weaknesses in the way the car park was constructed.

“Spending this money would be a waste of taxpayers’ money, especially at a time when we are having to look carefully at every area of the council to find ways of saving money and doing things differently, to be able to prioritise essential services because of a growing demand for our services and government funding decreasing.

“The impact this will have on the shop owners and market traders is regrettable, but we have no alternative but to close the car park.

“Given the opportunities this site presents in terms of regenerating this quarter of the city, plus its central location and proximity to the railway station, I am confident that there will be interest from the private sector which would bring forward much needed regeneration for this part of the city.”

The 720-space car park on Cattle Market Road was constructed during the late 1970s and it was therefore known to be reaching the end of its expected lifespan.

The nearest car park to the market is Wellington Street which is £4 all day. Others include Dickens Street car park, which is also £4 all day, or the car park on Brook Street.

The council is also changing parking tariffs to give shoppers parking at Dickens Street and Wellington Street more choice. The one-hour and 24-hour charges will remain the same, but two new tariffs (two hours for £2 and three hours for £3) will be introduced on September 1.

The reports can be read on the council’s website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/news/council/recommendation-to-demolish-northminster-car-park/.