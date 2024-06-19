Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strategy sets out Peterborough City Council’s plans for building new homes between 2024 and 2029.

Providing more affordable homes and cutting homelessness have been named among the priorities for Peterborough City Council.

The pledges come as part of the council’s new housing strategy for 2024-29, which has now been passed by the council’s cabinet and will be discussed at full council for final adoption next month.

The Housing Strategy sets out the council’s proposed housing-related agenda and identifies four overarching priorities that will drive our housing commitments and programmes in Peterborough over the next five years.

The housing strategy will be discussed by full council next month.

These areas are:

- Delivering sustainable growth and regeneration in Peterborough through high quality place making that enhances health and wellbeing and supports ambitions for Peterborough to become a net zero carbon city.

Key stats: There are over 89,500 dwellings in Peterborough.

Census data shows that the population grew by 17.5% to 215,700 in 2021, an increase of 32,100 from

Census 2011 (population 183,600) that 11.2% of Peterborough’s Population live in rural wards

7,146 net new homes were built between April 2016 and March 2023 of which 1,220 (17.1%) were

affordable housing dwellings

- Increasing the supply of homes that people can afford and tackle homelessness through prevention with a greater emphasis on early help.

Key stats: In 2022/23, there were 153 new affordable homes delivered with a tenure split of 56% affordable rented and 44% was shared ownership.

2500 households currently have a live application for housing on the Peterborough Housing register.

A total of 3,569 homeless applications were received by the council in 2022/23.

A total of 407 homeless preventions were recorded by the council in 2022/23.

- Raising the housing quality and standards in existing homes across all tenures to achieve improved health and wellbeing for residents.

Key stats: There are 453 licenced Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in Peterborough.

There are 567 empty homes in Peterborough of which 232 have been empty for 12 to 24 months and

152 homes have been empty for more than 24 months.

41 notices to tackle hazards in private rented housing were served by the Housing Standards team in

2022/23.

- Meeting the need for accessible and adapted housing, supported accommodation, and housing for specific groups to promote health and wellbeing.

Key stats: 14.2% of residents in Peterborough are aged 65 and over.

8% of Peterborough residents provide weekly unpaid care.

22.1% of Peterborough residents report having a disability or long-term health condition.

4.4% of economically active households in Peterborough are classed as long-term sick or disabled.

Anne Keogh, Peterborough City Council’s Housing Strategy and Implementation Manager, said: “We would like to thank everyone who took part in the public consultation for their helpful feedback which will help shape this vital document going forwards.

