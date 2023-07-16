Plans to convert The Letter B pub in Whittlesey into homes has been submitted.

The current landlords have said that they hope that such plans will give security to prospective buyers that there is a backup option if trade in the pub was not sufficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, located on Church Street, already has a bed and breakfast located above it with four rooms and a self-contained flat.

The Letter B pub in Whittlesey.

The application submitted is to change the use of the building and create one two-storey three-bed house and two-bed flats.

Documents state the that landlords, Bruce and Denise Roan- who bought the pub 16 years ago- have decided to retire and offered the pub for sale in April 2018 but received “little interest” despite the price being reduced twice.

This, they say, has left them with no other option but to seek alternative uses of the building to allow them to retire without leaving an empty building in a prominent area of Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The submitted plans would see the exterior remain the same with some demolition with the courtyard and the small cellar storage building.

Two parking spaces are currently available at the site but the application state that the development would benefit from the use of on-street parking on London Street and Church Street as well as from free parking in two local car parks within one-minute walking distance.

Documents state: “The existing building is to be retained as much as possible and not changing much on appearance to the street scene.

"If consent is gained, we hope that it will offer security to prospective buyers of the public house that if the wet trade wasn’t sufficient it has a backup of being converted into three residential units relatively easily in a sustainable area of Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whittlesey Town Council has objected to the proposals, recommending they be refused on the grounds of inadequate parking and the fact that plans do not conform to Fenland District Council’s regulations for bedrooms in the house.