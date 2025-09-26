Plans for new pizza and dessert takeaway unit in Peterborough

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
Plans have been revealed for a new pizza and dessert unit in Peterborough.

Yasir Ali, director of Goldstar Cabs, submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council for the new food unit to be created at 7-9 Fengate.

Most Popular

The proposed site is located within a commercial area surrounded by an existing taxi rank, garage, car wash, car sales unit and Uni Hut food takeaway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the pizza and dessert unit would be placed next to the existing Uni Hut takeaway.

The property in Fengateplaceholder image
The property in Fengate

Planning documents state: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash, passing trade to Fengate commercial area, and in future for the nearby university.”

The applicant also claimed that the proposed unit would “improve the appearance and vitality of the area”.

Two full time staff members would be employed at the takeaway if it is approved.

It would be open every day from 5pm until midnight, according to the plans.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Related topics:PeterboroughFengatePeterborough City Council
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice