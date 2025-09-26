Plans for new pizza and dessert takeaway unit in Peterborough

Plans have been revealed for a new pizza and dessert unit in Peterborough.

Yasir Ali, director of Goldstar Cabs, submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council for the new food unit to be created at 7-9 Fengate.

The proposed site is located within a commercial area surrounded by an existing taxi rank, garage, car wash, car sales unit and Uni Hut food takeaway.

If approved, the pizza and dessert unit would be placed next to the existing Uni Hut takeaway.

The property in Fengate

Planning documents state: “The proposal will improve the amenity for taxi drivers, visiting customers to the car sales, car wash, passing trade to Fengate commercial area, and in future for the nearby university.”

The applicant also claimed that the proposed unit would “improve the appearance and vitality of the area”.

Two full time staff members would be employed at the takeaway if it is approved.

It would be open every day from 5pm until midnight, according to the plans.

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.