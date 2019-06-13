Plans for new MOT centre in Millfield approved despite council planning team’s concerns

A planning application for a new auto spares business and MOT centre in Green Lane, Millfield, has been given the green light by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

The application had been refused in April because of concerns that parking at the site could lead to kerb-side congestion, and customers parking their cars near residential properties.

However, members of the Planning & Environmental Protection Committee approved the application at their meeting on Tuesday after receiving an undertaking from the applicant, Mr Kausar.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, speaking on behalf of Mr Kausar, said: “Currently (he) owns a food and alcohol business, but says that Millfield is now awash with similar businesses that have swamped the area.

“He wants to change to an auto spares business, and the front shop will accommodate this – but the MOT bay at the rear is required to enhance the business.

“Mr Kausar will undertake to only accept pre-booked appointments for MOTs, and one customer per hour – for which there is ample parking at the rear of the property, and no customer parking on side streets should be necessary.”

Council planning officer Nick Harding still had access concerns and recommended that members refuse the application.

Cllr Peter Hiller said: “I recall that the previous application from Mr Kausar was very poor, and I think I referred to it as ‘a dog’s dinner’. Has it improved since we last had it before this committee?”

Mr Harding admitted that the application had improved, but concerns remained about the proximity of this business to residents who have limited parking in the area.

Cllr Hiller said: “But I think I’m right in saying that all the streets around there have residents parking only, don’t they? And there are ample parking wardens passing through should customers of Mr Kausar be foolish enough to park in a residents-only bay?”

Mr Harding agreed.

Cllr Hiller added: “I don’t feel we can refuse it again; it’s in a well populated, very busy area that won’t be adversely affected by the application – I think on this occasion we should go against the planning officer’s recommendation and approve.”

Cllr Dennis Jones agreed, though he had concerns that as the business grows the one vehicle movement per hour could be surpassed.

Cllr Christian Hogg said: “Any removal of a food and alcohol business in the Millfield area has my support, and if the applicant keeps to his proposal for one vehicle movement per hour then the application is sound.”

The application was approved.

Robert Alexander, Local Democracy Reporting Service