Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site was formerly home to a steel fabricators company.

Plans have been submitted to create 47 new affordable homes in Thorney in place of an industrial site.

The new homes would be located along Station Road in place of the former Moore Steel Developments Ltd site and delivered by Morro Partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1.40-hectare site is currently occupied by a number of industrial buildings and a car park.

The site plan in Station Road, Thorney.

Plans state that the development would include a mixture of two and three-bedroom maisonettes.

A new single road would serve the development and access would be to the west of the site from Station Road.

The make up of the new houses would see four one bedroom homes, 21 two bedroom and 22 three bedroom homes created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All two and three bedroom homes would have a minimum of two parking spaces and one bedroom homes would have one each, leading to 88 car parking paces in total.

The site plan in Station Road, Thorney.

The application states: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality, but affordable, development which enhances the urban character, and which benefits the surrounding area in a more positive way than the current occupation of the site.

"t will provide a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area whilst respecting and enhancing the urban context. The design seeks to link with existing public rights of way and transport networks to promote the use of sustainable transport.

"Plots will be oriented to allow ample front and rear garden space, as well as parking provisions and individual plot paths."