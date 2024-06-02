Plans for 47 new affordable homes in Peterborough village in place of steel works
Plans have been submitted to create 47 new affordable homes in Thorney in place of an industrial site.
The new homes would be located along Station Road in place of the former Moore Steel Developments Ltd site and delivered by Morro Partnerships.
The 1.40-hectare site is currently occupied by a number of industrial buildings and a car park.
Plans state that the development would include a mixture of two and three-bedroom maisonettes.
A new single road would serve the development and access would be to the west of the site from Station Road.
The make up of the new houses would see four one bedroom homes, 21 two bedroom and 22 three bedroom homes created.
All two and three bedroom homes would have a minimum of two parking spaces and one bedroom homes would have one each, leading to 88 car parking paces in total.
The application states: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality, but affordable, development which enhances the urban character, and which benefits the surrounding area in a more positive way than the current occupation of the site.
"t will provide a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area whilst respecting and enhancing the urban context. The design seeks to link with existing public rights of way and transport networks to promote the use of sustainable transport.
"Plots will be oriented to allow ample front and rear garden space, as well as parking provisions and individual plot paths."
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00552/FUL.