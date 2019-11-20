Plans for 100 new homes on Ramsey farmland approved

Outline planning permission for 100 homes in Ramsey was approved on Monday.

Huntingdonshire District Council’s development management committee voted unanimously to approve the concept for the development proposed by Linden Homes.

Plans for the new homes

The site is currently used as farmland and it sits behind the homes to the west of Park Road. Immediately adjacent to the north is the St Thomas Park development, and adjacent to the south is the approved Biggin Lane development for 141 homes.

Cllr Douglas Dew told the meeting the decision was straightforward” and “it fills in the development framework that is going in that area and completes it”.

Ramsey Town Council objected to the plan, saying it risked flooding, highways safety issues and “increasing pressure” on infrastructure, but no representation was made at the planning meeting.

The site is not allocated in the Huntingdonshire District Council local plan but was nonetheless recommended for approval by planning officers.

The planning officer’s report said: “When considered in the round, the proposal would contribute to the economic and other social dimensions of sustainability. The scheme offers some environmental benefits but there would also be moderate harm to the character and appearance of the area.

“Overall, the harm identified is not considered to significantly and demonstrably outweigh the scheme’s benefits when assessed against the policies in the NPPF taken as a whole.

“This is a significant material consideration which outweighs the conflict with the Development Plan and therefore it is recommended that permission should be granted.”

Ben Hatton, Local Democracy Reporting Service