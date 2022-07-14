Manor House in Glinton.

Plans for ten new homes on the site of a Grade II listed home’s former farmyard in Glinton have been rejected.

Renway Designs Ltd from Spalding had submitted plans to transform land comprising of the former farmyard area of the historic Manor House on High Street, Glinton into ten new homes.

These ten would comprise of two two-bedroom dwellings, one three-bedroom, six four-bedroom and one five-bedroom dwelling. Plans for homes on the site were given the go ahead but neither project was completed.

The dovecote in Glinton.

Part of the plans included the conversion and extension of a existing stone dovecote (a place designed for birds to nest in), that has listed status itself, into one of the dwellings.

These plans have not been accepted, however, and have led to planning officers rejected the proposal.

The decision notice stated: “The proposed conversion works to the Grade II listed dovecote would result in the loss of historic fabric of the building, it would introduce additional openings not in keeping with the character of the dovecote, and the proposed glazed link would result in unnecessary junction, further removing historic fabric of the building, resulting in unsympathetic works which would adversely harm the setting and significance of one of the last remaining, and largely intact, dovecotes within the authority area.

“This unacceptably adverse impact would be exacerbated due to the size, scale and layout of the adjacent proposed development, which would limit views of the dovecote when entering the site. As such, the proposal would result in unacceptable less than substantial harm to the significance and setting of this Grade II listed building which would not be outweighed by the public benefits.”