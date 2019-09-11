Photos will reveal pothole repairs in Cambridgeshire

Before and after pictures will be taken for minor repairs such as potholes on Cambridgeshire’s roads.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways maintenance contractor Skanska said the new system will be brought in to demonstrate the work is being done.

The company’s business director, John Birkenhead, said: “It is more of an auditing process than anything else to check that we are actually doing what we say we are doing.”

He said it would likely help improve the company’s relationship with the public, but said he felt that is not something the company has a problem with currently.

“We don’t get too many complaints,” he said, noting the company carries out tens of thousands of repair works.

The county council encourages residents to report potholes and other repair issues using its highways reporting tool.

According to the website: “Faults reported in this way will be assessed by a local highways officer within 10 working days.”

More than 58,000 potholes were fixed last year, and that is just one of many kings of maintenance work carried out.

The county council will be naming its two “dragon patcher” pothole repair vehicles to mark a year of service on September 19.

Gritters in the county are already named Gritney Spears, Brad Grit and Usain Salt.

Ben Hatton, Local Democracy Reporting Service