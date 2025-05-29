Peterborough's Labour council leader Dennis Jones on his ‘challenging’ first year in charge and what the future holds

Councillor Jones became the leader of Peterborough City Council in May 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones has opened up on his “challenging” first year in charge and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

Cllr Jones was elected as a Dogsthorpe ward councillor in 2018, despite admitting he was only running as a paper candidate, and eventually worked his way up to become leader of the Labour group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became leader of the authority in May 2024 when Labour won the most seats to form a minority administration, the party’s first in Peterborough for 24 years.

“I think it’s gone very well”, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service when asked how he felt his first year in charge had gone.

“I’m a great believer that it doesn’t matter whose flag has flown over any town hall after 24 years, a lot of things happen through repetition and use customer practice.

“What we’ve been able to do is put a line in the sand and ask ‘why are we doing this, what is happening?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been accusations in the past of the administration being officer led. If you speak to the officers, now what we’re doing is giving them political direction.”

He added: “When you’re a minority administration, you can’t turn the dial hugely in any direction, no matter which party you are. So we have to do it by evolution, not revolution.”

Opposition group leader Cllr Chris Harper of Peterborough First intends to put forward a motion of no confidence in the current Labour administration at the next full council meeting on June 18, which could see Cllr Jones lose his position as leader.

If successful, this would be the fourth administration in charge of the council in just a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got chief executives who go virtually their whole career with less changes in administration than that,” Cllr Jones said.

“I just think it’s the wrong move at the wrong time for the wrong reasons and I believe everybody who can look at it can evidence that.

“If we were doing a bad job then I’d say okay, we’ll move over, and if the electorate said we were doing a bad job. But this is not, this is just the internal machinations. So you just have to roll with the punches.”

Cllr Jones said one of his biggest challenges in his first year was “changing the culture” of the council by moving on from how things were done in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The great reforms of the 20th century were always under Labour administrations. If you keep things as they are, then Henry Ford wouldn’t have invented the motor car, he’d have just had faster horses.

“We have to challenge the status quo and I suppose that’s been the joy of the journey.”

Among the other difficult moments during his first year was the budget setting, which saw proposals to mothball the Lido and close a number of libraries to help balance the books.

“We have got to be seen to be fair, even handed and open,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the Lido is cherished. Nobody wants to see it close.

“We had a fantastic opening last week and next year it is 90 years old. The last thing we want to do is even think about mothballing it.

“It’s our only city centre swimming facility, but at the other end of the scale we have to consider everything where we can make savings.

“We’ve had a letter from Mr McMahon saying we’re out of this improvement board that we put ourselves into. We’re not quite out of the woods, but we can now see the wood for the trees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones added: “I think what I’m most proud of is probably how consultative we’ve been over the budget, local plan and improving the city.

“We are proving ourselves to be a willing and able partner to anybody who wants to listen and talk to us, and we’ll listen to them.”

When asked how Peterborough has changed for the better since Labour took charge, Cllr Jones said there is now a “buzz” about the city.

He said: “I like to think there’s more vibrancy. We’ve got the friends of the museum wanting to donate sculptures, the Station Quarter starting to take shape, we’re doing work on Lincoln Road and Cygnet Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of this started under my watch, I’m not claiming, but what we have done is taken the agenda forward and I hope we’ve taken people with us on that journey and we’re becoming a much more vibrant city as a result.

“That’s what I’d like to see as a our legacy. A growing, friendly city that has opportunities for people who want to come and live and work here.”

Cllr Jones said he hoped to build trust with the public through his administration’s open approach and build trust in the political process, if not in the political parties.

One piece of advice he would now give himself prior to becoming leader is “stick to your guns”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stick to what you believe in and stick to your principles, and don’t lose sight that we’re public servants,” he said.

His one biggest regret from the past 12 months is that he hasn’t seen family and friends as much as he’d have liked, noting that he’d only had three nights away from his house since becoming leader.

Speaking on his top priorities for the future, he said: “I think the major thing is to leave a legacy for the city whereby the city starts to punch its weight.”

Moving forward with a new swimming pool for the city centre is another of his priorities, following the recent demolition of the Regional Pool on Bishops Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he wants the council to become financially stable and prepared for Local Government Reorganisation, which could see the formation of a completely new-look authority by 2028.

Cllr Jones admitted his time in charge so far had been “very interesting and full on” but said he “wouldn’t have changed it for the world”.

“There are some things that you obviously don’t like making decisions over and there’s some things that are absolute joys to do.

“You just take the whole thing, the rough and the smooth, together.”