Peterborough’s housing needs service to close as new online system implemented

Peterborough’s housing needs service will be closed from Monday for five days while staff implement improvements to make the housing register process quicker and easier for users.

The telephone service - which is usually based at the Customer Service Centre in Bridge Street - provides one-to-one help and support for households who are on the housing register or who require emergency accommodation after becoming homeless.

The temporary five day closure will take place from Monday, September 9 with the service re-opening a week later.

Anyone with an urgent emergency accommodation request during the closure can still access the service by leaving an answerphone message on 01733 865064 or by email at housing.needs@peterborough.gov.uk.

The improvements will see the existing Peterborough-Homes.com website replaced with the new Housing Jigsaw website. The new website allows users to update and access their own information online rather than waiting for council staff to manually input this information, meaning they can bid on properties quicker after submitting their application.

Those already signed up to the housing register will receive a registration email from the Housing Jigsaw website to allow them to log-in to the new website and set up a password for their account between Monday, September 9 and Friday, September 13.

Users of the new Housing Jigsaw website will be able to:

Search for a home and place bids on properties

. View your social housing application and advise the council of changes to your circumstances online

. View your assessment, the number of bedrooms you are eligible for and the priority or band you have been awarded

. View appointments and letters

. See the things we may need you to supply

. View your bidding history.

Once the new Housing Jigsaw system is implemented users will be able to bid on properties from Tuesday, September 17.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq, cabinet member for digital services and transformation at Peterborough City Council, said: “The new Housing Jigsaw website will make the housing register process quicker and easier for households.

“It will also reduce the amount of manual inputting of information for housing needs staff, giving them extra time to spend one-to-one with households instead, providing assistance in finding a new home.”