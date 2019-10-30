Peterborough’s finance chief to quit after becoming fed up with ‘lack of respect and etiquette’ by councillors

The man responsible for Peterborough’s finances has announced he is stepping down as a city councillor in May.

Cabinet member for finance Cllr David Seaton, who has been a Conservative councillor for more than 11 years, has revealed he will not seek re-election at next year’s local elections.

His revelation comes just a few days after he revealed millions of pounds of cuts as the council grapples with an unprecedented financial crisis following substantial government cuts and rising pressures on services.

The representative for Hampton Vale, who is also chair of the council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee, said he was fed up with the behaviour of councillors, particularly during meetings.

Cllr Seaton, who has not been shy to defend the Conservative administration from opposition criticism, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Frankly the lack of respect and etiquette in the chamber at Peterborough City Council is really getting to me now, so much so that I have decided I will not be standing for election when the opportunity arises again next May – I’ve simply had enough.

“My friends and colleagues have tried to talk me out of it but I joined this council to do something good for the people of the city of Peterborough, not to listen to constant barracking, rude insults being hurled backwards and forwards by councillors and grown men and women acting in silly ways.”