Peterborough residents offered rewards for taking part in voluntary work

Residents in parts of Peterborough are being offered rewards for taking part in voluntary work.

Tempo's Time Credits scheme, which has launched in other cities, is coming to Peterborough, beginning in the Ortons and Hamptons before spreading, if it is successful.

Time Credits can be earned through voluntary work for participating organisations called 'Earn Partners' which can be schools, not for profit groups and charities (but not charity shops) who sign up to the scheme and can be exchanged for services provided by participating organisations called 'Spend Partners'.

The aim is to attract first time volunteers, possibly those currently out of employment.

Although the list of rewards has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to include leisure activities such as free cinema tickets and swimming sessions.

The pilot has been commissioned by Peterborough City Council.

An event is now being held on Tuesday, October 15 from 9.45am at the Goldhay Centre, 105 Paynels, PE2 5QP, to encourage the Earn Partners to sign up.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/co-production-and-community-asset-mapping-a-time-credits-approach-tickets-72489272365.

For more on Tempo's Time Credits, visit: http://www.wearetempo.org/.