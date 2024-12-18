The chances of council tax being raised above 4.99% has been rated as “extremely unlikely.”

Residents in Peterborough have been given their opportunity to have their say on the city council’s budget proposals.

The plans, which were first outlined this month include a series of drastic cuts in an attempt to plug a £23m budget deficit.

Peterborough Lido could be mothballed to save £400k.

The possibility of raising council tax by as much as 9.99% has been mentioned but council Chief Executive told Tuesday’s cabinet meeting (December 17) that it was “extremely unlikely” that the government would allow this as the council is not seeking exceptional financial support from the government.

The public consultation is now open and can be filled out online at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/consultations/budget-consultation-202526.

Hard copies can be requested by emailing [email protected].

The consultation will run until midnight on January 14 before members of the council’s joint scrutiny committee will consider the budget on January 29.

Other areas the council plans to save money in the budget:

- Cease funding two speed cameras on the Peterborough network.

- Reduce the opening hours of the Museum and Art Gallery from the current six days per week to three days per week, and increase the income generated by Flag Fen Archaeology Park.

- Closure of four cafes that all currently operate at a loss, located in the Lido, Flag Fen, Vivacity Premier Fitness, and the Museum and Art Gallery.

- Reduce roads maintenance budget by 10 per cent, prioritising works related to safety.

- Reducing the cleaning schedule in the Central Park toilets and the city centre hot wash.

- Increase cremation and burial fees by 10 percent

- Removing the Gladstone lengthsman, and the Itter Park and Central Park winter attendants.

- Cuts to staff numbers in some of the council’s departments

But some services cost will rise:

- Increasing the income target for parking services because of improved performance, increasing debt recovery activity in relation to unpaid parking fines.

- Increasing the number of parking officers enabling them to patrol in more neighbourhoods.

- Introducing further Moving Traffic Offence schemes, initially preventing misuse of busways (195) (220) (220)

- Increasing the minimum fines we charge for flytipping offenders.

- Employing four additional council tax recovery staff at a cost of £150,000 in order to collect outstanding debt.

Introducing the budget at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting meeting, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Finance & Corporate Governance Councillor Mohammed Jamil said: “The proposals set out how we will look to close a £23m gap in our budget.

"The budget documents provide an insight into the significant financial challenge for this council caused by huge increases in demand for services such as adults and children’s social care, housing and education and the complexity of care required, high interest rates- which are pushing up the cost of borrowing and the price of supplies and services.

“The proposed budget will see us spend our budget in the areas of greatest need, care for the elderly and vulnerable, support for children and families and help for those in housing crisis.

“This means that there are some really difficulty decisions that need to be considered such as The Lido and library services. These are not decisions we want to make but we have a legal duty to set a balanced budget.”