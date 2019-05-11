Peterborough receives funding boost to help rough sleepers and homeless

Peterborough has been given a cash boost to help homeless residents and rough sleepers in the city.

The money has come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as part of a £3.9 million funding scheme across the East of England.

The money will be used to provide specialist support for the most vulnerable rough sleepers – including those with mental health or substance misuse issues

While it has not yet been confirmed how much of the £3.9 million will be coming to Peterborough – the cash is being split between 18 councils – the news has been welcomed by the city council.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “We are pleased that more funding for rough sleeping – something we have so high on our agenda – is appears to be coming our way. We are still waiting for official confirmation from the government and will give more details as to how it will be spent when this is received.”

Housing and Homelessness Minister Heather Wheeler MP said: “We are taking steps to ensure people the East of England never have to face even one night on the streets.

“These are vulnerable people, who may be dealing with complex mental health problems or addictions and require specialist support to tackle these issues and turn their lives around.

“The funding confirmed today will ensure those sleeping on the streets in the East of England have access to the professional help and guidance they need to get back on their feet – taking us one step closer to ending rough sleeping for good.”