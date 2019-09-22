Peterborough Passport Office set to move to Fletton Quays

The Passport Office in Peterborough is set to relocate to Fletton Quays, a move which has been hailed by the leader of the city council.

Currently, the Passport Office is based near the city market with approximately 500 staff working there.

But after two years of negotiations between the council and the Home Office plans are shortly set to be submitted for new premises at the empty Aqua House building.

Once the move is finally signed off it would mean another big addition to the landmark development on Peterborough’s South Bank.

The site is already host to the council’s Sand Martin House offices, and once works are complete there will also be a Hilton hotel, a whisky and gin distillery, an arts centre and retail, restaurant and leisure facilities, as well as 450 apartments.

A time frame for the official announcement of the relocation has not yet been given.

Council leader Cllr John Holdich said he was thrilled the Passport Office will remain in Peterborough, and that the relocation could lead to further Government agencies moving to the city in the future.

He said: “We’ve been negotiating with the Government on this for what must be two years.

“We are delighted.

“I believe the planning application will go in soon.”

There are currently only seven passport offices in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We keep the suitability and value for money of our estates under constant review.”