Peterborough First councillor Stephen Lane to resign from Werrington seat
A Peterborough First councillor has said he will resign from the council.
Cllr Stephen Lane (Peterborough First, Werrington), who has been a councillor since 2004, said he’s standing down from Peterborough City Council “for personal reasons”.
His current term was due to end in 2026, meaning there will be two votes for Werrington councillors this year.
Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) is also up for re-election.
When the Peterborough First administration took over last November after orchestrating a vote of no confidence in previous leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West), Cllr Lane said that “no good” could come from the move and that he was against it.
But he says this isn’t why he’s stepping down and that, as an independent, he would “support any administration”, although he was “unhappy” with the way Peterborough First took power.
Cllr Lane has previously served as Peterborough’s mayor and was a member of Peterborough First before several Conservatives defected to support them.
Among them was current leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) who said it’s “very sad” Cllr Lane will be leaving the council but that he “immensely appreciates” his contribution to it.
“Not just Peterborough First, but the city council will miss his valuable contribution he makes in his scrutiny committees and everywhere across the council," he added. "We wish him well and we wish him good luck.”
Deputy leader Cllr John Howard (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) also said he wishes Cllr Lane well, saying he’s been a “great councillor for his ward and the city”.
“I think all councillors have a great respect for him and the way he’s conducted himself,” he added.
Peterborough First doesn’t have a whip, telling councillors which way to vote, and as such say any member is free to make their own decisions, including on last year’s vote of no confidence.