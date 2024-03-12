Peterborough First councillor Stephen Lane to resign from Werrington seat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough First councillor has said he will resign from the council.

Cllr Stephen Lane (Peterborough First, Werrington), who has been a councillor since 2004, said he’s standing down from Peterborough City Council “for personal reasons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His current term was due to end in 2026, meaning there will be two votes for Werrington councillors this year.

Stephen Lane of Peterborough First has confirmed his intention to resign from Peterborough City Council

Cllr John Fox (Peterborough First, Werrington) is also up for re-election.

When the Peterborough First administration took over last November after orchestrating a vote of no confidence in previous leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West), Cllr Lane said that “no good” could come from the move and that he was against it.

But he says this isn’t why he’s stepping down and that, as an independent, he would “support any administration”, although he was “unhappy” with the way Peterborough First took power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lane has previously served as Peterborough’s mayor and was a member of Peterborough First before several Conservatives defected to support them.

Among them was current leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) who said it’s “very sad” Cllr Lane will be leaving the council but that he “immensely appreciates” his contribution to it.

“Not just Peterborough First, but the city council will miss his valuable contribution he makes in his scrutiny committees and everywhere across the council," he added. "We wish him well and we wish him good luck.”

Deputy leader Cllr John Howard (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) also said he wishes Cllr Lane well, saying he’s been a “great councillor for his ward and the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think all councillors have a great respect for him and the way he’s conducted himself,” he added.