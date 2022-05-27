Cllrs Brian Rush (left), Ray Bisby and Chris Harper (right) with Gemma Wells from Gemma's Hearts and Rev Andrew and Carol Avery with the new defibrillator.

The three Stanground South ward councillors- Cllr Ray Bisby, Cllr Brian Rush and Cllr Chris Harper- have helped to fund the instillation of a new defibrillator in their ward.

The new defibrillator has been funded through a mixture of community leadership funding and personal donations and has now been installed at St Michael’s Church on Mace Road.

The councillors have worked closely with the Reverend Andrew and Carol Avery as well as charity Gemma’s Hearts to provide the new lifesaving device.

The charity will also be running training days to help residents with operating the unit and other lifesaving skills.

Gemma Wells, founder of the charity said: “It was lovely to catch up with Rev Andrew Avery & Rev Carol Avery at St Michaels Church, Mace Road, Stanground.

"A very big thank you to Councillor Chris Harper, Cllr. Brian Rush and Cllr Ray Bisby for funding this new defibrillator.

“We are currently arranging a date for an awareness session to take place at this location.”

Cllr Harper added: “It’s always nice to be able to post a good news story and this one certainly fits the bill and highlights just how Brian, Ray and I continue to work well together for the best outcomes for our ward.

“We'd like to express our sincere thanks to Gemma Wells of Gemma Hearts and the Rev Andrew Avery and Rev Carol Avery for all their help and support in making this happen.

“We hope you’ll never need it but this new, community leadership fund and personal donation funded defibrillator, has now been installed and is registered and ready for use.

“In case of an emergency you should contact 999 as quickly as possible. The operator will put you through to the ambulance service who will guide you with the treatment necessary and if they think the patient requires the use of a defibrillator, they will advise where the nearest one is to your location and the combination lock number in order to be able to unlock the cabinet.