Peterborough councillor ‘lucky to survive’ after car crash thanks well-wishes

A Peterborough city councillor injured in a car crash has thanked people for sending him well-wishes.

Cllr Azher Iqbal, Conservative member for East ward, suffered cracked ribs while travelling between Islamabad and his native city of Kotli.

Cllr Iqbal, who was visiting his parents, spun off in the mountain area of Kashmir with his car being completely destroyed.

His fellow East ward Conservative Muhammad Ikram said Cllr Iqbal was “lucky to survive,” with an airbag saving him, but that he was thankfully now resting up in hospital and due to fly back very shortly.

Messages have been flooding in to wish the councillor a speedy recovery since news of the accident emerged.

Mr Ikram, who is in regular contact with Cllr Iqbal, said: “He wants to thank everyone for all the well-wishes.

“He has been a ward councillor for many years and has become like family for many people.

“There is a lot of community support for him.”