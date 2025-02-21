Peterborough council set to cash in on housing providing venture following offer from Cross Keys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An update on the potential sale is being presented to Peterborough City Council’s Shareholder Cabinet on Monday (February 21).

Peterborough City Council is in the process of agreeing to sell its half of its venture to provide new homes in the city, Medesham Homes.

Medesham Homes in a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and Cross Keys Homes- on a 50:50 basis- to finance and build new homes to meet the specific needs of the city.

It has successfully delivered affordable homes schemes at Midland Road (29, 2018), Belle Vue, Stanground (30, 2020) and Eye Green (35, 2020).

An artists impression of the new building at Bretton Court.

Other future development sites within Medesham include Bretton Court, which received planning permission for refurbishment to create 45 apartments in 2024 and Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park.

To date, c.£15.4m has been spent on these schemes from the council’s Right to Buy (RTB) receipts as well as grant funding.

The Bretton Court and Pleasure Fair Mewdow developments, however, will require more funding of which documents state “is not a priority for the council.”

Therefore, Cross Keys has approached the council to buy out its 50% share of Medesham Homes. If the company was wholly owned by Cross Keys, it would have access to s Homes England Affordable Homes Programme grant and have access to Cross Keys’ larger asset base for borrowing.

In response to the offer, the council has commissioned Deloitte to provide a valuation of the assets included within Medesham and to advise and draft the terms of the sale.

The council has said that it hopes to present a formal application of sale to the Shareholder Cabinet Committee on March 24 and Cabinet on April 15. This would allow the transaction to take place in quarter one of 2025/26.

The capital receipt generated from this sale, if agreed, will contribute towards the council’s target of reducing its debt (borrowing) balances which currently stands in the region of £500m, helping to reduce the cost of borrowing further.

The current valuation of the offer is exempt from publication.