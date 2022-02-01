Over 100 Peterborough taxi drivers set to strike after city centre minicab office plans approved

Over 100 hackney carriage drivers gathered outside Sandmartin House in protest in June.

The decision has been made by around 100 members of the Peterborough Hackney Federation in response by the decision of the city council’s Planning and Environmental Committee to grant approval to a new minicab office in the former Maplin unit on Westgate.

A similar application submitted in June was rejected on the grounds that it would increase the likelihood of anti-social behaviour and crime in the area. At the time, over 100 hackney carriage drivers gathered outside Sandmartin House to protest the plans as the council were making the decision.

The plans have since been resubmitted though with a plan for marshals and CCTV to ‘police’ the area and keep late-night, alcohol-fuelled ASB to a minimum now included.

Several councillors still objected to the plans but they were approved by a majority of six for to four against last Tuesday (January 25). The premises still need to be granted a licence before it can become operational.

Hackney carriage drivers in the city have been left enraged by this decision though and have now threatened strike action. Among their concerns are the threats to their livelihoods with the loss of another rank.

An initial demonstration, which will start from Lincoln Road, and head into the city centre, will take place on Thursday (February 3).

The federation has said that it will continue to honour school contracts as the students do not deserve to suffer but further strikes are expected to take place in the days after the demonstration.

Mahmood Khan from the Peterborough Hackney Federation, and has been a hackney carriage driver for the last 32 years, said: “Our members are absolutely furious about this. This is not good for our trade and it feels as if the council aren’t listening to anybody about this.

“We have been struggling for the last two years with people not travelling and no one has given us any assistance. The council has encouraged us to pay as much as £60k for these new electrical vehicles, which we are on board with, but where are we supposed to park and earn a living?

“The rank near the bus station is gone, outside of Asda is private, the train station is much quieter since the pandemic and the ranks on Broadway have been completely shattered by the road closure. There wasn’t even any thought given to setting up a temporary base and we have had to start using the bus stops along that road. The council really have to sort this out. Where are our self-employed members supposed to go?

“The development is even against the council’s own by-laws. Where are the people that have pre-booked taxis going to be picked up from? We were told when other minicab firms opened offices in the area that was only permitted because they had their own arrangements for parking.

“Residents who rely on our services, who may be disabled or have heavy shopping bags, will now have to walk much further, this will be really bad for them.

“We are told that the office has not been granted a licence yet and we intend to show that is should not be.”