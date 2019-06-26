Novel campaign helps to spread joy of reading in Peterborough
A year long celebration of reading began with a big launch event in the city centre which was attended by more than 1,000 people.
The Peterborough Celebrates Reading campaign has been organised by Peterborough City Council, the National Literacy Trust, Vivacity and City College Peterborough to get children interested in books, and more parents reading to their kids from a young age.
1. Peterborough Celebrates Reading campaign
Storyteller Roxy Croft with children.