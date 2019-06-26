The event in Cathedral Square

Novel campaign helps to spread joy of reading in Peterborough

A year long celebration of reading began with a big launch event in the city centre which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

The Peterborough Celebrates Reading campaign has been organised by Peterborough City Council, the National Literacy Trust, Vivacity and City College Peterborough to get children interested in books, and more parents reading to their kids from a young age.

Storyteller Roxy Croft with children. EMN-190623-105913009

Dmitrii Neamtu with Elizabeth and Alisa Neamtu EMN-190623-105901009

Vikki Harris and Lisa Alexander from the City College with Emma Snipe, Roxy-Leigh Taylor (2) and Kelly Snipe EMN-190623-105936009

Malayika Nalinya Kamanzi (9) and Laibah Nanjuna Natolies (4) on the Barnardo's stand EMN-190623-105925009

