New state-of-the-art cleaning machine hits Peterborough’s streets

A state-of-the-art high pressure cleaning machine has hit the streets of Peterborough, helping to keep pavements, streets and walkways looking clean and tidy.

Aragon Services Limited has bought a new Cityjet hot jet street washing machine, produced by Peterborough-based Aebi Schmidt UK.

The new Cityjet machine in action in Peterborough

The machine, which contains no chemicals and uses a high pressure jet of hot water to clean roads, pavements and street furniture, was launched earlier this week.

Cllr Marco Cereste, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for waste, said: “This type of machine is very effective at cleaning stone and paved surfaces like we have in Cathedral Square. It brings it up almost like new.

“The fact that the machines are chemical-free means we can be sure that no long-term damage is caused to any of our pedestrianised areas.

“We are fully committed to keeping our streets and public areas clean for the well-being of our residents and visitors. I’m confident this new machine will prove a real asset for us.”

The Cityjet, which has a water capacity of 1,240 litres, will be mainly used in pedestrianised areas in the city centre but can be mobilised to other suitable areas if appropriate.

It uses high pressurised jets of hot water - similar to a domestic pressure spray which you might use to clean a patio, but on a larger scale.

David Strachan, area sales manager for Aebi Schmidt UK, said the Cityjet 3000HP is perfect for cleaning away heavy stains and spillages in city centre areas.

“Thanks to its twin boiler system, the Cityjet can produce water heated up to 90 degrees and can tackle even heavy duty stains and spills, such as oil and grease, to leave the area clean again - without having to resort to using chemicals of any kind,” he said.