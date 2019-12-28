New properties for Peterborough’s homeless revealed

Plans for new properties to be used for homeless people in Peterborough have been revealed.

The city council has announced its approval to progress with proposals for nine three-bed homes in Walton to be used as temporary accommodation.

Rough sleepers in Long Causeway. EMN-190114-152339009

The properties will be built by a “small local developer” and leased for 20 years which will allow “flexibility to accommodate households at risk of homelessness,” the council said.

A spokeswoman added: “These properties are yet to be built and subject to developer financing would be completed by January 2021.”

The location in Walton has yet to be revealed.

Moreover, the council has agreed to offer up “surplus” land at 7-23 London Road to a housing provider to build nine affordable homes.

The disposal of the land is condition on a successful planning application, although plans have yet to be submitted.

The new housing will help the council in its duty to provide families with a home and keep them out of costly B&B-type accommodation which is expensive.

In 2018/19 the council received 2,355 presentations of homeless people seeking help, an increase of 56 per cent on the previous 12 months.

The authority has been actively seeking new temporary accommodation across the city after a shortage forced it to send homeless families to Travelodges in other cities, as well as a hostel in Manchester.

However, the use of Travelodges both in and out of Peterborough was stopped after the council successfully boosted its housing stock.

Large rise in homelessness in Peterborough