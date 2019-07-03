New Peterborough team will tackle neighbourhood issues

Peterborough City Council is to form a ‘Community Delivery Team’ specifically to train staff for involvement in neighbourhood issues, a meeting has heard.

Members of the council’s Adults & Communities Scrutiny Committee listened to the proposal on Monday for a specialised team to manage and maintain the complex training issues arising from community needs.

Sarah Ferguson, assistant director for housing, communities and youth, said: “We have been looking at existing and new initiatives to provide a specialised team of trained support workers who will manage neighbourhood issues and needs, whatever they may be.

“This ‘Community Delivery Team’ will collaborate with the ‘Think Communities’ policy that was approved by the council in February.

“It will involve both the private and voluntary sectors working across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to deliver specialist training aimed at managing neighbourhood issues as they arise.

“We want to break down the community barriers and build a more pro-active, hands-on approach to community help.

“This will be particularly aimed at the ‘hidden’ communities and new communities as they develop and grow.”

Cllr Ray Bisby asked: “Will this programme encourage the reinstatement of youth community support services such as youth clubs and activity projects?”

Ms Ferguson replied: “Since the strategy was introduced in February the number of new volunteer-run youth club collaborations has risen.

“There has been overwhelming support for what we are trying to do, which is exactly why we want to introduce the ‘Community Delivery Team’ to develop and continue the support from the council will real assets.”

Cllr John Fox said: “Will there be any additional community support for disabled persons and veterans and how the 20 ‘Community Guides’ will be chosen?

“Surely you will be consulting with the councillors in each ward as they know their patch better than anybody else?”

Ms Ferguson replied: “Yes we will seeking advice and support from councillors as well as existing community activists, and there will be collaboration for disabled persons and veterans to get involved in this scheme.”

Cllr Bisby pointed out: “This project has been allocated a fund of £300,000 – that is a lot of money, and I would like to have a breakdown as soon as possible of exactly where and how you intend to spend that sum.”

Ms Ferguson said she would provide a full breakdown.

Councillors voted to approve the creation of the ‘Community Delivery Team’.