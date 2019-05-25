New Peterborough and Cambridgeshire transport plan set for consultation

Residents will be asked to have their say on a new Local Transport Plan for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The plan from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority - the county’s mayoral body - will provide the context for key projects such as the dualling of the A47 and the ongoing work to reform the bus network.

Half-day events are due to be held across the whole area while there will also be the opportunity to contribute to the consultation online.

This process is expected to begin from June, running for around 12 weeks.

The combined authority board will make the decision on whether to proceed with the consultation at its meeting on May 29.

The devolved body was handed autonomy over transport back in 2017.

Mayor James Palmer, leader of the combined authority, said: “The Local Transport Plan is a key strategic pillar shaping the future of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to 2050.

“This will be an essential part of ensuring that our economic growth remains sustainable, and that prosperity is better spread throughout Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“The LTP will seek to tackle our congestion challenges and our ambition to facilitate lower carbon, reliable, affordable and sustainable forms of transport.

“The delivery of good transport infrastructure before significant numbers are new houses are built will also be central to the LTP.” The plan can be viewed at: http://www.cambspboroca.org/.