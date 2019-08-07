New charges introduced at Peterborough car parks after Northminster multi-storey closes

New parking charges have been introduced at car parks in Peterborough after the Northminster multi-storey closed.

The car park near the city market closed last Friday after a report from structural engineers confirmed that the 40 year old building is likely to have reached the end of its life and may pose a risk to the safety of people who park there.

The city council is now waiting on a second opinion about the safety of the car park before deciding its fate.

As a result of the current closure, the council has announced new charges at the Dickens Street and Wellington Street car parks.

Currently, motorists can pay £1 to park for up to one hour and £4 for up to 24 hours.

But from Friday, August 23 a £2 charge to park for up to two hours, and a £3 charge for parking for up to three hours, will be introduced.

The charges will apply between 7am and 5pm.

A council spokesman said: “Northminster was a short and long stay car park with tariffs in hour slots available from one hour up to four hours. It also carried a 10 hour tariff and an evening charge.

“We are hoping that most of the Northminster customers will migrate to either Brook Street, Wellington Street or Dickens Street but the latter two are long stay car parks carrying an all day charge, so in order to accommodate Northminster customers it was decided to change the tariff in both car parks.”

Asked if the council expected to make more money as a result of the new charges, the spokesman replied: “The parking options have been extended to offer shoppers more choice in terms of how long they park.

“We hope that this will encourage more shoppers to park in the city centre and pay a visit to the city market.”