New Cambridgeshire foster carers sign up to offer homes for vulnerable children - but more are still needed

In the last year 24 new Cambridgeshire families have been approved to offer local homes for children in care following a recruitment campaign from the county council.

Since the beginning of September 2018 the council has received 369 new enquiries from the public seeking information about becoming one a foster carer, and the authority hopes for more families to come forward.

Foster carer Valerie

For those who want to find out more about fostering the council is holding a number of information events across Cambridgeshire to raise awareness of the amazing role that foster carers do by providing safe and loving homes for the most vulnerable children and young people.

Sessions take place on:

September 19 from 5pm – 7pm at Milton Rd Library, Cambridge (CB4 2BD)

September 25 from 5pm – 7pm at March Library on City Road (PE15 9LT)

September 26 from 5pm – 7pm at Huntingdon Library on Princes Street (PE29 3PA).

To register your interest email fostering@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or call 0800 052 0078.

Cllr Simon Bywater, chairman of the council's Children and Young People Committee, said, “We are pleased that, at a time when many other local authorities and fostering agencies are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit new foster carers, we are seeing more local families coming forward to find out about becoming a foster carer.

“The new foster carers who have been attracted to the service are from all walks of life and their decision will help ensure that many more Cambridgeshire children are given a local home.”