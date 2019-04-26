Millions of pounds of extra funding to maintain roads in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Millions of pounds of additional funding to maintain roads in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire have been awarded.

Both councils have received the maximum amount of additional funding available from the Department for Transport (£2.5 million for Cambridgeshire County Council and £580,000 for Peterborough City Council).

This year (2019-20), Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have also received funding totalling £990,000 to help prevent and fix potholes.

Andy Tatt, head of Peterborough Highway Services, said: “We welcome this funding from the Government which will help us keep our roads in good condition.

“Our roads are important to us and we are listening to people by spending more money on repairing and resurfacing our roads in Peterborough. We will also combine this with our specialist machines, known as the ‘dragon patcher’ so we continue our battle on potholes.

“We also use prevention methods such as surface treatments throughout the spring and summer to seal the road and help prevent potholes forming in the first place.”

Peterborough City Council is asking people to report potholes via www.peterborough.gov.uk.

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer said: “The Department for Transport has made clear when distributing local transport grant funding that it is rewarding those areas which have committed to devolution.

“By having a combined authority, this has guaranteed the maximum amount of grant funding for important highways maintenance across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, equivalent to £2.8 million above the base funding level.

“This is yet another example of the combined authority being able to ensure additional funding from central government flows in to this area.”