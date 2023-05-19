Long-standing councillor Peter Hiller (Glinton and Castor) has resigned from the Conservatives just weeks after his re-election, reducing the party's numbers on Peterborough City Council (PCC) from 30 to 29.

The resignation follows a knife-edge election, in which the Conservatives strengthened their control of PCC but failed to gain a majority by just one seat.

Cllr Hiller says that “no single area of concern” led to his resignation, but that he doesn’t want to “go along with the political self-interest of the current administration”.

Cllr Peter Hiller has left the Conservative group on Peterborough City Council

“I want to represent my rural ward, that I have for 17 years now, as an independent free from any political mantras, any particular dogmas – call it what you will,” he said.

“I’m not naming names or slagging off the current administration, that’s not something I wish to do, but it’s what I’ve decided to do and that’s what I’ve done.”

Cllr Hiller has instead joined Peterborough First, a group of independent councillors who meet to discuss council agendas.

Leader of that group, Cllr Chris Harper (Stanground South) said that it’s “fabulous news” that Cllr Hiller has joined them.

“Peter is probably the most respected councillor within the council,” he said. “He’s very experienced, very knowledgeable and he has the right principles in life.

“I can’t speak for him, but I would say that where he was didn’t match his principles in terms of serving the people and he couldn’t stay in the Conservative group any more.

“We stand for what the people want, our wards want, not what parties want.”

Cllr Hiller was first elected to the council in 2006 and most recently on 4 May this year.

He stormed the Glinton and Castor election, winning with 1,088 votes: his nearest rival had 278.

After the election, PCC was held up by the national Conservative administration as an example of its success.