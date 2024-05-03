It was a night which saw a major shift in the make-up of the council on Thursday night and into Friday.

Labour are now the largest party on 19 seats, followed by Peterborough First with 14 while the Conservatives lost 11 seats to be reduced to 11 seats.

The council is now: The make-up of the council is now: Labour/Labour and Co-operative 19, Peterborough First 14, Conservatives 11, Liberal Democrats 9, Green 4, Independents 3.

Find out the result from every ward below.

1 . Barnack - Irene Walsh (Conservative) Irene Walsh (Conservative) 437, June Bull (Green Party) 60, Stephanie Matthews (Labour Party) 132, Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats) 70, Kevin Tighe (Independent) 396. Turnout: 39.89%

2 . Bretton - Nicola Jenkins (Labour) Nicola Jenkins (Labour and Cooperative Party) 835, Chaz Fenner (Conservative) 757, Mark Williams (Green Party) 175, Rohan Wilson (Liberal Democrats) 121. Turnout: 27.9%.

3 . Central- Amjad Iqbal (Labour) Amjad Iqbal (Labour and Cooperative Party) 1377, Steve Cawley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 94, Jenae Holton (Conservative) 412, Jason Kerridge (Liberal Democrats) 161, Mohammed Munir (Green Party) 820. Turnout: 31.59%

4 . Dogsthorpe- Jason McNally (Labour) Jason McNally (Labour and Cooperative Party) 766, Matthew Gray (Green Party) 178, Ishfaq Hussain (Conservative) 760, Rob Petch (Workers Party) 89, Sandra Ringler (Liberal Democrats) 145. Turnout: 28%