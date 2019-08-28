Large quantity of counterfeit goods discovered at Peterborough car boot sale

Shoppers in Peterborough are being urged to stay vigilant after a large quantity of counterfeit goods were discovered at a car boot sale.

Officers from Peterborough City Council’s Trading Standards team carried out inspections at the weekly ‘Bizzy Boot’ sale held in Wellington Street Car Park on Sunday (August 25).

Counterfeit goods were seized from a number of stalls on the site with investigations continuing.

The seized items included:

. Counterfeit Adidas clothing

. Counterfeit Nike trainers

. Counterfeit Gucci clothing.

Officers also want to highlight the growing trend of counterfeit makeup being offered for sale at car boot sales or on Facebook.

Safety concerns have been raised with counterfeit makeups, particularly eye shadow and mascara that contain high levels of heavy metals in their composition such as lead.

These items are predominantly manufactured in Eastern Europe and China and past examples have been found to be unsafe, causing severe skin irritation to the user.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: “People should be aware that by purchasing counterfeit items you are putting yourself at risk as these products are not subjected to the same health and safety checks as legal items.

“The sale of counterfeit goods will simply not be tolerated in Peterborough and I would urge anyone with information on this seizure to contact us.”

The counterfeit clothing seized will be passed to the Police National Aid Convoy for redistribution to disaster areas over the world.

Residents who have information on counterfeiting activity can call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 or can pass on details by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk.