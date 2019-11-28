Lake on recycling site in Peterborough will be drained and filled with waste

A plan to drain a lake at the eastern end of Dogsthorpe landfill site in Peterborough and fill it with waste has been approved by city councillors.

At the meeting of Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee (Tuesday, November 26), case officer, Alan Jones, said: “This application will see the removal of the water from the lake adjacent to the A1139 at the eastern end of the landfill site.

“It will be replaced with approximately 375,000 cu m2 of general waste landfill material, construction and demolition rubble over the next six years until the end of 2024.

“This will reduce the size of the water area by four fifths, with the remaining ground to be landscaped and planted appropriately.”

Cllr Graham Casey asked: “What about the drainage on the site, will it affect the area in any way?”

Mr Jones said: “Once the grassland has been restored we envisage the drainage that we are installing coping adequately with the run-off expected in the area, and as the planting matures, there will be less danger of any flooding.”

Cllr Peter Hiller asked: “What about additional vehicle movements in the area as a result of this work?”

Mr Jones said: “There will be an additional 25 HGV vehicle movements daily as a result of this specific part of the project, that on top of the 100+ vehicle movements in and out of the site which already take place on a daily basis.

“However, we anticipate that these movements will utilise in nearly all cases the excellent trunk roads that surround the site.”

The application was approved.