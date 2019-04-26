Labour candidate criticises cuts to youth services in Peterborough

The Labour Party has criticised cuts to youth services in Peterborough.

The party said funding for each child had been cut from £90 to £21 (a £69 drop) since 2010/11, after analysing Department for Education figures.

However, the scale of the cuts has been challenged by Peterborough City Council which said it was now spending on average £38 per child.

Labour parliamentary candidate for Peterborough Lisa Forbes said: “Youth services are vital to making sure youngsters in Peterborough can fulfil their potential in a safe environment, monitored by trained, qualified youth workers.

"In my teenage years I attended a youth club two to three times a week. It gave us something to do, we could meet with our friends and our parents knew where we were and that we were safe.

“Tory cuts are have pushed our services to the brink and are tearing the heart out of our community.

“Labour in government will introduce legislation to guarantee quality youth services for all of our young people and we will give our councils the funding they need to invest in our public services."

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “Due to reductions in funding from central government since 2010 we have had to reduce the amount we spend on some parts of our youth services.

“However, during this time we have also secured substantial investment including a Connexions grant of £1.13 million, £330,000 through the Youth Investment Fund and £350,000 through the youth integrated communities initiative, with these funds supporting community activities for young people.

“We are fully committed to supporting young people in Peterborough and will continue to work with our partners in an effort to secure as much future funding as possible.”