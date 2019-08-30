Joy as plans for ‘eyesore’ phone boxes in Peterborough city centre rejected

The leader of Peterborough City Council has claimed victory for the city after planning permission for nearly a dozen ‘eyesore’ phone boxes was refused.

Last year proposals to build 11 solar powered phone boxes in historic Cathedral Square, Bridge Street and Long Causeway and elsewhere in the city centre were submitted.

When plans were submitted Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich said he was ‘appalled’ by the plans, saying they would making the city centre look cluttered.

The Local Government Association said a number of cities had suffered problems with the phone boxes, labelling them ‘Trojan’ phone boxes exploiting a loophole to allow advertising in city centres.

The council’s planning committee rejected the plans – but an appeal against their decision was lodged. Now that appeal has been refused for 10 out of the 11. The only box which had permission granted was one outside Tesco at Hereward Cross.

Cllr Holdich said: “I believe this is victory for the council.

“The ask was for 11 kiosks across the city centre in this day and age, when most people have mobiles.

“In my opinion they would have become plastered with adverts creating a eyesore in our attractive city centre.”

He added the city would have to ‘live with one,’ but that it was not in a ‘sensitive area of the city.’

Refusing the appeals, Ian Dyer from The Planning Inspectorate said: “Each kiosk would dominate the street furniture in its location which would neither preserve nor enhance the character or appearance of the area.

“I therefore conclude that the siting and appearance of each of the proposed kiosks would be harmful to the character and appearance of their surroundings.”