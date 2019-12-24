How to access key services in Peterborough over Christmas and bin collection changes

Have your say

Residents are advised that Peterborough City Council is closing its offices over the Christmas and new year period.

While the main council offices, including Sand Martin House, Customer Services in Bridge Street and the Town Hall will be closed from noon on Christmas Eve until Thursday, January 2 , support for key services will be maintained throughout this period.

Call centre:

The council's call centre will only be open on Friday, December, 27, Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31 between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Staff will be available to answer queries on bin and bulky waste collections and other environmental issues; and take reports of fly-tipping, graffiti and abandoned vehicles.

The call centre will also answer register office queries as usual during this time - for example registering births, marriages and deaths.

All other lines including the council tax and benefit advice lines will be closed over this period.

If you need to contact the call centre call 01733 747474 then select the relevant option or call 01733 864646 for the Register office.

Adult social care support:

An emergency service is available by calling 01733 747474 and selecting option 4.

Children's social care:

An emergency service is available by calling 01733 864170 or 01733 864180.

No other enquiry types can be handled during this period.

The call centre will return to its usual 8am to 6pm opening hours on Thursday, January 2.

Bin Collection Days Change

Black and green bin collection days alter between Christmas and New Year and don't forget to put your food bin out for collection with the appropriate bin on the days shown below.

Normal collection day: Revised collection day:

Thursday 26 December - Friday 27 December

Friday 27 December - Saturday 28 December

Tuesday 31 December - Tuesday 31 December

Wednesday 1 January - Thursday 2 January

Thursday 2 January - Friday 3 January

Friday 3 January - Saturday 4 January

Please put your bin out by 7am on your revised collection day. Collections will return to normal on January 7.

Garden waste subscribers are reminded that the service is monthly in December and January.

Brown bins will be collected on your scheduled collection day, the same day as your green bin, on week commencing January 13 or 20.

Collections return to fortnightly on the same day as green bin collections from the week commencing January 27.

For more information visit www.peterborough.gov.uk