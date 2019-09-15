Housing considered for Northminster in Peterborough as multi-storey set to be demolished

With the Northminster multi-storey next to the city market set to be demolished after reaching the end of its safe existence, Peterborough City Council’s executive director for place and economy Steve Cox said housing is a long-term option for the area.

In an interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “It’s an important part of the city centre. We’ve got to start to look at how we can bring growth and change in that part of the city centre that consolidates and supports the market.

“The market’s really important, it’s another asset that brings people in. A good market for Peterborough is important to continue with. We need to work the market traders to get a solution that provides that.”

Asked if he has had talks about the area’s future, he replied: “Not in detail. Housing is a priority, affordable housing, particularly, and that could be an option that comes forward. We would want to take a close look at housing development and the mix of uses on there.”

Mr Cox said he is working to provide a new leisure facility as part of the proposed redevelopment of North Westgate, north of Queensgate, and talks with businesses to improve the city centre, including the nightlife, are ongoing.

On the new University of Peterborough, which is due to open in 2022, he said: “If we can make sure the university connects into the business sectors which are so important in Peterborough, you’re creating a circular operation and businesses are thriving. Then you have an economic asset, not just of the skills of the young people but of the spending power they can give.”