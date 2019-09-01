Government to take no action against Peterborough council after investigation into budget

No action is to be taken against Peterborough City Council over allegations its budget plans were unlawful.

The announcement from the Government comes after it investigated the council’s spending plans, which included selling off its assets to help plug its multi-million pound deficit following large cuts to its grant.

The investigation followed analysis by the The Bureau of Investigative Journalism which showed that in the past four years the council appeared to have used nearly £23 million from selling property to help balance its books.

While councils are allowed to use money from selling properties for certain purposes, they are not allowed to use it simply to plug holes in their budgets.

The cash-strapped Conservative-run council insisted it has used the sales to pay off debt, which is legal.

RELATED: Government to investigate Peterborough City Council over sale of properties

Allegations Peterborough council may have broken the law to plug budget gap branded ‘fake news’

Although it has not publicly commented on whether the council’s budget plans were legal or not, following its investigation the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The department is not taking any further action regarding Peterborough council at this time.”

It added that it will consider whether “further clarification” of the spending framework is needed “to ensure local authorities’ practices meet its intent and objectives”.

The allegations that the council had unlawfully balanced its budget have previously been described as “fake news” by the cabinet member responsible for its finances, Cllr David Seaton.

A council spokeswoman said: “We are pleased – but unsurprised – that MHCLG has concluded that it will take no further action towards the council.

“In our view, this means that the way we have used capital receipts to safeguard vital services for the people of Peterborough was allowed within existing financial frameworks/legislation. This view was supported by two sets of experienced auditors and the legal advice that we took.”