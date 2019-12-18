Garage extension at Peterborough home rejected for being ‘overbearing’

An application for the construction of a first floor extension at 184 Mayor’s Walk in West Town has been refused by members of Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee at their meeting on Tuesday because of the size, scale, siting and unacceptable degree of harm it would cause to the neighbouring properties.

Council head of development and construction Nick Harding told committee members: “The application site comprises a two storey semi-detached residential dwelling located on the northern side of Mayor’s Walk.

The home in Mayor's Walk which the planning application was for

“The property has previously been extended by two storeys to the side, of flat roof construction and containing a garage, single storey to the rear and with a dormer window within the rear-facing roof slope.

“The application would see construction above the existing garage (to the rear of the existing flat roof extension), alteration to the roof of the existing side extension (replacing from flat roof to dual pitched roof); and construction of a single storey rear extension.

“It should be noted that development by the owner, Mr A Iqbal, has already commenced in the form of footings having been dug, and therefore the application is part-retrospective.”

The application had been put forward by Cllr Amjad Iqbal, Labour member for Central ward.

An objection was received from the occupant of number 182 Mayor’s Walk on the basis that the size of the foundations dug show the scale of the extension and this would be very overbearing; the closeness of the ‘already dug’ foundations to the boundary of the property would impact on that property due to a loss of sunlight and daylight in the kitchen area, it was said.

Officers recommended refusal on the grounds that the application was too large in both size and scale comparable to nearby properties and that it would result in an unacceptable degree of overbearing and overshadowing impact to the primary habitable rooms and outdoor amenity area of number 182 Mayor’s Walk.

Members voted by majority to refuse the application.