Fly-tipping decrease as Peterborough council insist 'no negative impacts' from e-permit scheme at Household Recycling Centre

Peterborough City Council has hailed its e-permit scheme for the Household Recycling Centre as a success.

In February, the council restricted the use of the Household Recycling Centre in Fengate to Peterborough residents only.

This was governed by a new e-permit scheme in which residents would have to submit their address to obtain a permit.

The change was introduced as part of the 2024/25 budget-setting process to ensure that only Peterborough residents could use the Household Recycling Centre.

Fengate Household Recycling Centre.

One vehicle is permitted on an e-permit at any one time. Households with more than one car can transfer the e-permit to another car by editing the vehicle details online.

The council has now insisted that the scheme had ‘no noticeable negative impact’ on fly-tipping from its inception.

Both the fly-tipping tonnages and incident numbers actually decreased in the first two months compared to the same period on 2024. Specifically, tonnages were 15.14% lower and incidents were 5.26% lower than in March and April 2024.

According to a council report: “While figures are not yet available on the number of site users, site staff have reported that the HRC is operating efficiently, with no concerns regarding queuing traffic. A few complaints were received prior to and at the start of the scheme; however, once residents use the system and realise how simple and easy it is to first register and then update as required, complaints have remained very low compared to the number of compliments received.

"Members of the public have been very complimentary about the site and staff during the implementation period, with 33 compliments submitted, significantly higher than the usual 2-3 received for staff and site operations in the same period previously.

“Feedback on the application process has been highly positive, with over 28,000 residents successfully applying for a permit since applications opened in early February.”