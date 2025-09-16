First stage of construction for new £8.3m pedestrian bridge in Peterborough city centre begins

Cygnet Bridge- as it has been named after a public vote- will link the Embankment to Fletton Quays once completed.

The first stage of works, which have now begun, are sewer diversion works. This will prepare the site for the construction of the bridge.

To facilitate the works, a section of the footpath along the Embankment will be temporarily closed, with marked diversion routes for pedestrians in place to ensure access is maintained wherever possible.

The work is expected to take about eight weeks to complete.

The main construction work for the Cygnet Bridge will start in 2026 in order to avoid poor weather and flooding over winter.

Previous Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration Nick Thulbourn said: “The bridge is in the final stages of design and undergoing standard industry checks. These enabling works are a vital step forward, and we’re working in tandem to begin early activity that will support the overall build timeline.

"This bridge will play a key role in creating more a more connected and walkable city, improving access across the Embankment.”

1 . Cygnet Bridge An artist's impression of the new bridge. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Cygnet Bridge sewer works Work on the Embankment. Photo: Mark Mason Photo Sales

3 . Cygnet Bridge sewer works Work on the Embankment. Photo: Mark Mason Photo Sales