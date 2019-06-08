First families move into new affordable homes in Whittlesey

The first families have moved into new affordable homes in Whittlesey.

Seven families have moved into Snowley Park, Whittlesey, with another four homes due for completion this month.

In total, 37 homes are being provided by housing association Cross Keys Homes in partnership with housebuilder David Wilson Homes.

Thirty-one of the homes will be for affordable rent and six for shared ownership in the Buttercross Park development.

These are the first new Cross Keys homes in Fenland since 2017.

The development has been supported by £150,000 grant funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, with the final homes available for people to move into in early 2020.

Cross Keys Homes’ development manager Paul Barham, said: “CKH exists to provide affordable homes because we know that it’s almost impossible to live life the way you want to without the security of a roof over your head.

“With an ambitious development programme and the funding arrangements to match, we’re exploring other potential development sites in the area and working really well in partnership with Fenland District Council so that we can continue to invest in new homes and the families and communities that really need them.”

Cllr Dee Laws, portfolio holder for planning at Fenland District Council, said: “Delivering affordable homes for local people is a key priority for this council to not only meet the housing needs of our district but to ensure people can afford to live in the communities in which they grew up and have strong family connections.

"We’re pleased to be working with Cross Keys Homes and other partners to help make new developments like this possible and provide good quality, affordable homes that are built to the highest standards.”