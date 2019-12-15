Fenland residents to be able to pay for council services using contactless payments

Fenland residents will soon be able to pay for their council services using contactless payments.

Fenland District Council is installing new contactless payment machines in its customer services centres and community hubs which are expected to be operational on Thursday, December 19.

A contactless card payment

The machines will enable contactless payment as well as card and cash options for users.

A Fenland District Council spokesman said: “As a council we are constantly looking for ways to improve the service we offer to our residents. Installing new, modern machines that offer contactless will make payments easier, faster and more secure.

“Most of our residents pay their bills via Direct Debit or online through our website, but with more and more people choosing a cashless lifestyle we will be pleased to offer more options when paying by card in our centres and hubs.”

During the works, which have now begun everywhere, machine payments will be unavailable, but staff will be on hand to assist with online payments if needed.