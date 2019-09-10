Fenland residents targeted with council tax scam

Residents in Fenland have been receiving scam texts claiming they are due a council tax refund.

Cold callers have been contacting residents telling them they have been overpaying council tax for some time and are due a refund. They are then asked for their bank details to process the refund.

Fenland District Council is reminding people that it will write to them directly if their council tax account is in credit and that they should not provide any personal details or follow any links.

Anyone seeking information on potential scams should visit: https://fenland.gov.uk/article/13563/Residents-warned-of-fake-council-tax-phone-scam.