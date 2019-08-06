Fenland residents can have their say on how gambling should be regulated

People living in Fenland are being asked for their views on how gambling should be regulated in the district.

Fenland District Council has launched a consultation to inform a review of its current Gambling Policy, which explains how the council manages gambling activity for the benefit of the economy and local communities.

As licensing authority the council is required by the Gambling Act 2005 to review and re-adopt its policy every three years.

A new draft policy has now been published, setting out how the council will consider and determine licence applications for betting and gaming facilities across the district. The policy takes into account guidance from the Gambling Commission and legislation changes that have come into effect since the last review in 2016.

Cllr Sam Clark, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder with responsibility for licensing, said: “This is an opportunity for residents and businesses to share their views on how we manage gambling in Fenland and influence a policy that will ultimately affect their communities.

“It is important that any policy balances the need to protect vulnerable people and prevents gambling from being a source of crime or disorder with the desire to support the local economy.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in this subject to have a read of our draft policy and send us your comments to help shape our policy for the next few years.”

Feedback from the consultation will be used to inform the draft policy, with a view to the final policy being adopted by the Council’s Licensing Committee in October 2019 and by full council in November 2019.

The consultation is now live and will run until September 6. To find out more visit www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations and click on ‘Gambling Act’.

To have your say, email comments to: licensing@fenland.gov.uk or write to the Licensing Manager at Fenland District Council, Fenland Hall, County Road, March, PE15 8NQ.

You can also view a paper copy of the policy at the customer service Sshops at Fenland Hall, March, and The Boathouse Business Centre, Wisbech.