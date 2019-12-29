Fenland council nominated for award for migration community work

Fenland District Council is in the running for a national award recognising its partnership approach to strengthening and supporting local communities.

The council has been shortlisted in the 2020 Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards which celebrate the best of local government innovation and service delivery.

Fenland District Council news

A finalist in the Community Involvement category, the council has been recognised for its work with the Diverse Communities Forum, a cross-sector partnership aimed at supporting local areas facing challenges linked with migration such as poor housing conditions, exploitation, language barriers and discrimination.

Community involvement has helped to engage hard-to-reach groups and deliver projects improving the quality of life for both current and future communities.

Fenland District Council leader Cllr Chris Boden said: “The LGC received over 700 entries for this year’s awards, so to be shortlisted is a truly remarkable achievement. It is fantastic recognition for the work being carried out across Fenland and testament to the continued hard work of colleagues and partners to support all our residents.

“The Diverse Communities Forum recognises the importance of empowering communities to bring about social change. Using this approach, it has undertaken a number of successful projects that are designed and delivered with the people they are intended to help.”

Projects, funded with nearly £2.2 million of funding secured by the council from the Government’s Controlling Migration Fund since February 2017, have tackled migration challenges from all angles, focusing on enforcement, pastoral care, cohesion and integration as well as research to enable the DCF prepare and adapt to future needs.

The local authorities shortlisted for awards will now complete presentations and interviews to a specific judging panel made up of senior and influential figures within local government.

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “The councils that have been shortlisted for an LGC Award are among the most innovative – and their innovation helps provide the best services for residents, despite local government facing ongoing financial constraint.

“The officers and councillors of shortlisted councils deserve enormous credit for thinking of new ways to deliver the best services, ensuring vital services thrive, benefiting everyone who uses them.”

The winners of the LGC Awards will be announced at a ceremony on March 18, 2020, at Grosvenor House, London.