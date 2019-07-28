Fed up Peterborough homeowner receives refund after brown bin never delivered

A fed up Peterborough homeowner has received a refund after a brown bin he ordered was never delivered by the city council.

Norman Billyard said he had been told to expect the bin to be delivered to his home in Eastfield Road within 10 working days after paying £20.

But after waiting nearly a month and seeing no sign of the bin arriving, he demanded his money back after being left ‘frustrated and disappointed’ by the experience.

He claimed the authority, which took the waste removal service back in-house earlier this year, told him there is a “big delay” to the service, although a council spokesman denied there is a backlog.

Residents have been charged to use a brown bin to deposit garden waste,since 2014. It costs £45 to have a brown bin collected for a year, with Mr Billyard charged an extra £20 as this would have been his second bin.

He said: “It’s a small thing but it’s a bit sad the council can’t arrange something that seems to be so simple.”

Bin collections transferred from private firm Amey to the council’s new trading company Aragon Direct Services in April.

A spokesperson for Aragon and the council said: “We can confirm that the resident’s garden waste bin application was not processed. This was an error and we would like to apologise. We have refunded the resident as requested.”