Favourite to become new Peterborough council leader admits interest in the job - as predecessor rules out standing

The favourite to become the new leader of Peterborough City Council has admitted he is interested in taking on the role.

Deputy leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said he would “seriously consider” standing as the new Conservative group leader if backed by fellow Tories after current leader Cllr John Holdich announced today (Friday) he was retiring from local government after 43 years due to poor health and to spend more time with his wife Barbara.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald

Cllr Fitzgerald, a representative for West ward, told the Peterborough Telegraph: “John and I enjoy a good working relationship - I support him as needed.

“He’s done a great job in challenging times, both financially with the council and with his health. Everybody will miss him, including myself.

“It’s not a job that somebody undertakes lightly as there is increased responsibility, but if members of the group wish me to step up to the plate in that role it’s something I would seriously consider, and it would be nice to have that support.

“I’m capable and able to do the job. The leader of the council has already told me he would be full of support if I were leader, but it’s the group that decides that.

“John would be supportive of me if before May or after May I stepped up to be leader of the group. But it does not presume I would be leader of the council. We have to win the next elections.

“Without being presumptuous, enough people respect my experience and knowledge of how the party works and how the council works. But that’s not to say there are not others who will put themselves forward.”

Cllr Fitzgerald, who is also currently cabinet member for adult social care, health and public health, was elected onto the council in 2006 and has been deputy leader since 2015. He was name-checked earlier today by both Cllr Holdich and his predecessor, Cllr Marco Cereste, as a likely candidate when the Tories choose their new leader after the local elections in May.

Whether he would then become the new council leader depends on how the Conservatives perform at the election, where any loss of seats could see their time in power come to an end.

Cllr Cereste, who is currently cabinet member for waste, street scene and the environment, gave a resounding “no” when asked by the PT if he would consider standing to be leader again.

He said: “Both John and I are of a similar age so I fully understand why he wants some space for himself.

“In my experience he is one of the most knowledgeable councillors we have ever had. I think the council will miss him. He will be recognised for many of the things he has done.

“He leaves the city in good shape and is a very good leader in my view.

“I have done my duty (as leader). I’m happy to stay on as a councillor and possibly cabinet member.

“The obvious person to be leader will be the deputy.”

Several tributes have also come in for Cllr Holdich since he announced he would not seek re-election in May for Glinton and Castor.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “John Holdich has been a giant in the politics of Peterborough and surrounding area.

“He has devoted his life to public service and worked tirelessly to make Peterborough a better city in every way.

“John has certainly left his mark. On a personal level, I very much value his friendship and it has been a great pleasure to work with him over many years.”

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow said: “John Holdich has given a lifetime of public service during which he acted sincerely and avoided partisanship. In difficult times he has been a steadying influence for Peterborough and we owe him a great deal. We will I am sure continue to benefit from his contributions.”

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer said: “Not only has John Holdich been a significant presence in Peterborough for many years, he has been an integral part of the combined authority since the very beginning. A trusted colleague and a fine deputy mayor, I will miss him very much when he retires in May.”

Leader of the Green Party on the council, Cllr Julie Howell, said: “While I have been a group leader for less that one year I have enjoyed the privilege of serving alongside someone with the experience and knowledge of Cllr Holdich.

“Whoever replaces him as leader will not replace him in terms of contribution - only time and commitment will do that. The Greens on Peterborough City Council wish him all the best for a long and happy retirement.”