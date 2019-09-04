Erection of shepherd’s huts for holiday accommodation approved despite neighbour’s objections

An application for the erection of two shepherd’s huts to be used as holiday accommodation has been approved, despite objections from a neighbour.

The application for the huts on a field at Grange Farm, Main Street, Southorpe, was approved by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee yesterday (Tuesday).

The two huts were “totally out of character for the area” and “meant for shepherding on hill farms”, according to Alan Brown, owner of the neighbouring farm.

Councillors heard from Tim Slater, agent for the applicant, who said: “More than 200 fruit trees will be planted in the field to screen the huts, providing a profitable sideline in fruit juices and ciders, and completely screening the huts from neighbours and the road.”

Cllr David Over, ward councillor, said: “I have spoken with the villagers about this and there appears to be an equal divide between those supporting and those objecting to the huts.

“Normally Peterborough City Council would encourage business and economic growth in rural areas, but this is a very tranquil village and the disruption must also be taken in to consideration.”

After deliberation the application was approved.